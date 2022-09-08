Cleotha Abston (left) has been charged with the murder of Eliza Fletcher. (photos by MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the suspect in the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, appeared in court for a third time in three days Thursday morning.

Judge Montesi said it was brought to the court’s attention there may be a conflict of interest, and there was a motion to review the appointed public defender. The Shelby County Public Defenders Office represented Abston-Henderson in 2001 when he entered a guilty plea.

However, Judge Montesi said there is “no reason” to disqualify the public defender. She will represent Abston-Henderson.

The public defender requested a gag order, saying Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis referred to Abston-Henderson as a “dangerous predator.”

The case is now set. Monday, Sept. 19 will be the next report date. Abston-Henderson was held with no bond. He was escorted out, flanked by deputies.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson is now in court. Talking with counsel. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/lRRRI8psu3 — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) September 8, 2022

Hearts are still heavy. It appears who looks like the uncle of #ElizaFletcher is leaned over with a look of weariness. Judge just announced ‘they sent for him.’ We surmise they are referring to Abston-Henderson. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/RbhPlldjER — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) September 8, 2022

Wednesday, his $500,000 bond was revoked by a judge after police added a first-degree murder charge to his initial charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Thursday, he is scheduled to be arraigned on that murder charge.