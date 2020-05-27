Suspect in fatal Knoxville stabbing due in court Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The suspect in a deadly downtown Knoxville stabbing is expected in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
67-year-old Ralph Atkins was charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing on North Broadway earlier this month. The victim, 48-year-old Eric Yorker, was taken to the UT Medical Center where he later died.
Atkins was detained at the scene and has been in the Knox County Detention Center ever since.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
