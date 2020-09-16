Suspect in Johnson City hit-and-run during protest ‘no longer affiliated’ with Coldwell Banker King in North Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Coldwell Banker King in Western North Carolina confirm a suspect from a hit-and-run investigation in downtown Johnson City is “no longer affiliated” with their company.

That statement comes one day after Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, of Bakersville, North Carolina, turned himself in to local authorities on a charge of aggravated assault.

According to Johnson City Police, Lafer was identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred during a protest over the weekend in Johnson City.

In viewer video submitted to News Channel 11 from rally participant Jordan Buchanan, you can see a man get hit by a Ford Expedition SUV and fall to the ground.

According to a police report, the victim had “apparent broken bones” and was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

According to JCPD officials, Lafer turned himself in Monday afternoon and was released on $20,000 bond.

Pictured: Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, of Bakersville, North Carolina

Lafer made his first appearance in a Washington County, Tennessee courtroom on Tuesday.

According to Coldwell Banker King’s website Monday evening, Jared Lafer was listed as an agent.

Pictured: Screenshot from Coldwell Banker King website taken Monday (9.14)

Coldwell Banker’s official Twitter account also responded to a comment on a News Channel 11 tweet with Lafer’s mugshot on Monday.

The tweet from Coldwell Banker said, “Coldwell Banker supports a culture of dignity and respect for all. We strongly condemn acts of racism and violence. We are promptly reviewing the claims about statements made by and about the independent agents affiliated with the company. We will then take appropriate action.”

In a statement to News Channel 11 Tuesday, Coldwell Banker King owner Terri King said the following:

“Mr. Lafer was an independent contractor with Coldwell Banker King. He is no longer affiliated with our company. We have no relationship with Jared Lafer.” Terri King, Coldwell Banker King

