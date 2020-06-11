Suspect in Knoxville Dollar General armed robbery arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police have arrested a man suspected of armed robbery at a Knoxville Dollar General store.

Eric Newbauer, 39, was charged with aggravated robbery and a felon in possession of a weapon in the commission of a dangerous felony in connection to an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Pleasant Ridge Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Knoxville Police responded to the store after a caller stated a male subject had entered the office and pointed a handgun at her while demanding money. Two female victims indicated the suspect jumped over the counter gate, held one at gunpoint and fled on foot after taking money from the register.

A K-9 officer tracked the suspect’s trail from the Dollar General and led officers directly to the Creek Ridge Apartments located at 5700 Pleasant Ridge Road.

Newbauer was detained at the complex and found in possession of numerous denominations of US currency. He was transported back to the Dollar General, where he was positively identified as the individual who robbed the store.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at the location where the suspect was found, while a resident indicated to Violent Crimes Unit investigators that he had observed the suspect near the pool area earlier. Officers located a black backpack, a pair of blue jeans and the matching hoodie behind a tree near the pool. Officers also located a handgun inside of the backpack.