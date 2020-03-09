Suspect identified in police pursuit that hospitalized one Knox County deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police have identified a suspect they say led Knox County deputies on a high-speed pursuit that hospitalized one over the weekend.

Dustin Murphy, 28. Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Murphy, 28, faces charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault of a police officer, Schedule II drug violations and vehicle registration violations after leading police on a high-speed chase early Sunday.

Deputies observed a silver Honda accord pull into a parking spot at the Travelodge on Crosswood Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle’s registration was not on file and deputies waited for the driver, later identified as Murphy, to enter the vehicle before attempting to make a traffic stop.

According to the incident report, Murphy intentionally rammed a police cruiser before taking off on Brakebill Road. A lengthy pursuit ensued and reached speeds over 100 MPH, driving through yards and going several times into oncoming traffic.

The driver ran a deputy’s cruiser off the road at Chapman Highway at Maryville Pike, sending him into a KUB utility pole. The deputy was taken to UT Medical Center for surgery on his foot/ankle on Sunday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A Charity GoFundMe has been set up for the KCSO deputy through the nonprofit Blue Line Tennessee, which assists officers and their families. Click here to view.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle before striking the retaining wall at Berry Funeral Home on Chapman Highway.

Once in custody, deputies suspected Murphy to be under the influence of some intoxicant due to his swaying and slurred speech and dilated pupils. Several crushed pills were found in his pocket along with a large sum of cash in small bills in addition to several needles and cut straws.

A loaded magazine was recovered and it is believed that a matching firearm was disposed of during the pursuit.

A records check showed Murphy was driving on a suspended license for financial responsibility.

Murphy was treated for leg pain and released to officers. He refused to give blood for chemical testing and a search warrant was obtained for testing purposes. He was transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.