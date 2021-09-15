Suspect in ‘senseless killing’ of Shelbyville teen added to TBI’s most wanted list

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Horatio Lewis Rice, wanted for First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of a Shelbyville teen has now been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

Rice is wanted in the murder of 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry on Monday night.

TBI states Rice should be considered armed and dangerous. The 39-year-old is listed as 5’6″, and weighs approximately 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up $2,500 has been offered in the case.

According to investigators, Pascual was leaving a Shelbyville laundromat when a gunman opened fire, killing the high school freshman.

“It’s senseless and it should not have happened,” said Brian Crews, deputy chief for Shelbyville Police.

Deputy Chief Crews said Pascual was with his 22-year old brother at the time of the shooting. His parents were also at the business just moments before the shooting.

“This is a family, who on a Monday night, was taking care of the family’s laundry at a local laundromat,” said Crews. “[They] loaded the clothes into their car to head back home for the night and unfortunately lost their son.”

A second individual, identified as a person of interest, Michael Anthony Caldwell, was located by Shelbyville police Tuesday night.