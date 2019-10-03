Suspect in wrong-way crash appears in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The woman charged in a deadly wrong-way crash in Knoxville appeared in Knox County court Thursday morning for a hearing.
Kara Wakefield, 33, was arrested back in August. She faces charges including vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and violation of one-way traffic.
On Thursday, a judge dropped Wakefield’s bond by half to now $50,000.
A toxicology report also revealed that four hours after the fatal wreck, Wakefield’s blood-alcohol content (BAC) was still at 1.5%
Wakefield’s next status hearing is set for Friday, Nov. 22.