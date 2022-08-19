SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is on the run following a pursuit on I-75 in Monroe County.

Thursday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at mile marker 45 on I-75 for a traffic violation.

According to THP, the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling North on the Interstate. This led a Monroe County Deputy and Sweetwater City Officer to set up and deployed spike stripes on the roadway.

The vehicle ran over the spike strips and THP says it dragged the strips with it, leaving a trail of spike strips on the interstate. This caused five to six cars and one CMV to hit the spikes and damage their tires.

The driver of the Jeep was unable to control his vehicle and sideswiped a white Honda Pilot then crashed near mile marker 63. The driver then fled on foot. THP said multiple agencies arrived on the scene in an attempt to find the driver but were unsuccessful.

THP is leading the investigation as it continues.