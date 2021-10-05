KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a suspect seen on security footage cashing stolen checks taken in a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred within hours of each other.

The burglaries were reported in several different Sevier County locations on Sunday, Sept. 29. One occurred at the Mountain Cove Marina on Dyke Road, two cars were burglarized at the Parrott Mountain Attraction on McCarter Hollow Road and a fourth occurred at the Sevierville City Park.

Credit and debit cards, checks, Social Security cards and personal property were all reported stolen.

A female suspect with tattoos on her fingers who appeared to be wearing a blonde wig was seen on security footage cashing stolen checks. She was seen in a black Toyota Sequoia displaying a stolen Tennessee tag #K0665N. She also cashed a stolen check Sept. 30 at a Regions Bank in Knoxville while driving a silver Chrysler van with Tennessee and Iowa tags displayed.

Some checks were cashed in Blount County and Knox County at TVA Credit Union branches and at Tennessee State Banks in Knox County.











Photos: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information that could assist investigators, you’re asked to contact SCSO Detective Jim Huddleston at 865-774-3936.