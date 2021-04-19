Suspect in custody after shooting at Victor Ashe Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at Victor Ashe Park.

Devon Farris, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a vehicle following an argument at Victor Ashe Park Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to Victor Ashe Park for a reported shooting just after noon Monday.

Preliminary information from KPD states that the shooting occurred after a dispute over money between two parties. According to an arrest report, the dispute turned violent when two victims tried to leave the park and Farris fired at least two bullets at their vehicle.

One bullet struck the car’s tire and the other hit the rear fender. No victims were hit by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

The victims fled the area in the vehicle but were later able to positively identify the suspect to police.