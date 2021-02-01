Suspect who allegedly had girlfriend, 3 children hostage arrested after pursuit in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is in jail this morning after authorities said he was holding his girlfriend and three children hostage during a vehicle pursuit.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Tennessee Highway Patrol opn Sunday around 1:30 p.m. about a possibly armed and dangerous alert suspect from North Carolina.

Authorities say David Vann Edwards Jr. was holding his girlfriend and 3 children hostage during the chase. Deputies deployed spike strips on I-40 with the help of the Crossville Police Department.

Edwards was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says the girlfriend and children were not hurt.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation