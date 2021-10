KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Madisonville Police Department has arrested a man suspected of peddling drugs while pedaling a bicycle.

After surveillance by Madisonville narcotics investigators, officers arrested Edward James Hurley on charges of sale and delivery of schedule II methamphetamine. He was found in possession of 4 grams of methamphetamine.

Madisonville property crimes detectives and patrol units assisted in the investigation.