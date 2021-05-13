Suspected dryer lint fire in Athens displaces 7 families

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – One pet was killed and seven families were displaced after an apartment complex fire in Athens Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the Park Village Apartments around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Crews were able to contain the fire damage to one single apartment unit while adjacent units sustained water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. One dog was killed in the blaze while a second dog was able to be rescued.

Seven families were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross was notified and responded to assist with relocating the displaced families.

Investigators said the cause of the fire appears to be from a buildup of lint in the dryer vent hose.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this fire,” Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth said. “I am very proud of the quick response by all of the agencies in protecting life and property in this case. This serves as an important reminder to our citizens about keeping your dryer vents clear of lint and other debris. Heating elements in household appliances are a leading cause of fire and special care should be taken to prevent damage, or loss of property or life.”