KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating the death of a Detroit man as a homicide after his body was found at the site of a suspected arson on Jan. 21.

Investigators said the body found in the remnants of a Knoxville house fire has been identified as 46-year-old Donald DeShazo of Detroit, Mich. His death is actively investigated as a homicide.

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 21 for an active house fire. Firefighters found DeShazo’s body inside the home along with evidence that the fire was set intentionally.

Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Knoxville Fire Department arson investigators are continuing to investigate.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding DeShazo’s death or who witnessed any activity at 2418 Wilson Avenue on the night of Friday, Jan. 21 and the days prior to Jan. 21 to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is available 24/7 by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.