Suspects in armed robbery appear in court

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The two suspects arrested in an armed robbery at a Maryville business earlier this month appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez Trejo and 22-year-old Juan Ruiz Sanchez face charges of aggravated robbery.
RELATED: BCSO: Two in custody in La Lupita armed robbery
Sanchez also faces three counts of vandalism, and reckless endangerment.
The two men were arrested after a short manhunt for the robbery of the La Lupita market on July 10.
Trejo is being held on a $60,000 bond, while Sanchez is being held on a $150,000 bond.
The status hearing for the suspects has been reset for Wednesday, Aug. 14.