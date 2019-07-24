Suspects in armed robbery appear in court

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The two suspects arrested in an armed robbery at a Maryville business earlier this month appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez Trejo and 22-year-old Juan Ruiz Sanchez face charges of aggravated robbery.

Sanchez also faces three counts of vandalism, and reckless endangerment.

The two men were arrested after a short manhunt for the robbery of the La Lupita market on July 10.

Trejo is being held on a $60,000 bond, while Sanchez is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The status hearing for the suspects has been reset for Wednesday, Aug. 14.