Suspects in West Town Mall robbery identified, one arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have made one arrest and identified two individuals suspected in two robberies at the West Town Mall.

Isiah Carvin, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of identify theft and one count of car burglary in connection to a female suspect seen on security footage stealing a purse from an elderly woman.

Warrants have been issued for Amiracle Turner, 19, and Lemont Blair, 19. Turner is charged with one count of Robbery and one count of Car Burglary, while Blair is charged with one count of Robbery, one count of Identity Theft and one count of Auto Burglary.

Turner is accused of stealing a purse away from a 76-year-old victim who was entering the Belk store in West Town Mall, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Police say Turner fled the parking lot in a white Infiniti with Blair before meeting up with Carvin to purchase nearly $400 of shoes with the stolen credit cards at Champs Sports in the mall.

Amiracle Turner, 19

Lemont Blair, 19

On June 5, the suspects are alleged to have taken a 90-year-old victim’s purse from the trunk of her car under the rouse of helping her load a package into the trunk of her car. The suspects later used the victim’s stolen credit card towards the purchase of a used vehicle from the Wheels Auto Sales Inc. located on Chapman Highway.

If anyone has any information concerning their whereabouts, they are urged to please call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected as that investigation proceeds.