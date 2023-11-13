KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active search underway after deputies were shot at in the Karns community in West Knox County.

Deputies had responded to a report of a possible car burglary just after midnight Monday.

A KCSO spokesperson said when deputies arrived in the 3500 block of Wexgate Road, which is off of Oak Ridge Highway, they were confronted by two people. At least one of the suspects fired at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire as the suspects fled on foot.

The suspects are described as “armed and dangerous” and KCSO officials said in an update Monday morning that both men were wearing dark hoodies, possibly in their early 20s; one male was wearing jeans and the other khaki pants/shorts, according to nearby camera footage.

The sheriff’s office Airwatch Unit and drone team as well as SWAT and negotiations teams have been called to the scene to assist in the search. No deputies have been reported as injured.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, they are urged to call 911 immediately.