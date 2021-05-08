Suspended Williamson County teacher arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charge

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspended elementary school teacher has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor and drug charges.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), along with the Spring Hill Police Department, arrested Alfred Amore on Friday.

Amore reportedly had images of apparent child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices. Victims seen in the photos appear to be toddlers, according to investigators.

Investigators also say there is no evidence that Amore abused any Williamson County student. However, he remains on suspension from Williamson County Schools.

Amore is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Investigator Paul Lusk at 615-790-5554 ext. 3210.

“The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works daily to ensure the safety and security of children in our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen an approximately 300 percent increase in tips concerning online child sexual exploitation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, click here.