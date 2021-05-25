Suspicious package delivered to Senator Rand Paul’s home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced their department was contacted after a suspicious package was delivered to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s home.

According to the sheriff’s office, United States Capitol Police contacted them Monday afternoon about the suspicious package. The package was removed from the home and taken to the Bowling Green Fire Department to be investigated.

A preliminary analysis identified a substance inside the package as non-toxic. Officials said the package and substance would be further investigated.