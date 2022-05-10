KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kingston Pike business is needed a new front window after a car drove into it.

A Honda SUV driving in the parking lot of the Cash Express on Kingston Pike when it drove into the building according to Knoxville Police. The crash took place around 2:15 Tuesday. Two people were inside the building at the time of the crash but no one was injured according to police.

Car crashes into the front of Cash Express (Photo via Dilara Cantrell)

Damage left behind after car crashed into Cash Express. (WATE)

The driver was cited by police for careless driving and not having a driver’s license in his possession.

The crash broke the front window and a glass company was able to replace the window around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.