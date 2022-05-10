KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kingston Pike business is needed a new front window after a car drove into it.

A Honda SUV driving in the parking lot of the Cash Express on Kingston Pike when it drove into the building according to Knoxville Police. The crash took place around 2:15 Tuesday. Two people were inside the building at the time of the crash but no one was injured according to police.

  • Car crashes into the front of Cash Express (Photo via Dilara Cantrell)
  • Damage left behind after car crashed into Cash Express. (WATE)
  • Damage left behind after car crashed into Cash Express. (WATE)

The driver was cited by police for careless driving and not having a driver’s license in his possession.

The crash broke the front window and a glass company was able to replace the window around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.