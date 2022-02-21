KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are sharing preliminary details on a fatal crash that occurred along the Alcoa Highway on Sunday just before midnight. One person died in the incident and their family has been notified, city officials said Monday, but the name of the deceased was not yet available.

According to City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher, at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Alcoa Police and Alcoa Fire officials responded to a call for a reported crash with injury on Alcoa Highway north of Topside Road. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found a large sport utility vehicle (SUV) had flipped several times, the preliminary report states, during the crash after hitting a gasoline tanker truck.

The gasoline truck’s driver was not injured and did not need transportation by AMR. The driver of the large SUV was found deceased upon arrival. City officials say the family has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

