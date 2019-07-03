Sweetwater community remembers teen killed on mission trip

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds of people came together Tuesday night to remember the life of a young East Tennessee missionary who died tragically.

Callie Jordan was killed while on a mission trip to Mexico when their group stopped to get gas and a tree fell on her van.

Sweetwater High School hosted a benefit and vigil in her memory.

The emotional candlelight vigil showed it was clear the small town has a big heart for Callie.

“This is just a tragedy. There’s not a whole lot you really can do, but we wanted to do something to show love and support in memory of her and to her family,” said organizer Jeremy Henderson.

Friends, classmates, coaches and community members all showed up at the memorial benefit to show their support. Those closest to Callie remembered her kindness and her faith.

“She was like a sister to me. We spent every second together that we could. Being a Christian, she inspired me to get closer to God every second. Her mindset about everything, good or bad, was just positive. Knowing that God would see her through it,” said friend Regan Moree.

This is a family photo of Callie Jordan, who was killed in a tragic accident in Mexico. (Courtesy: Jordan family)

“She was the sweetest, kindest person. She was like an old soul and she lived by her faith, and we all admired her for that,” said assistant girls basketball coach Shannon Davidson.

“She’s in a better place. No matter how hard it is, we know where she is. No doubt,” said Moree.

All of the money raised at the event went to Callie’s family. A GoFundMe has also been set up.