Swimming area, paddle rentals reopen at Ijams Nature Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center has reopened its swimming area at Mead’s Quarry as Knoxville and Knox County continue phase 2 of its reopening plan.

In accordance with phase 2 of the Knoxville/ Knox County reopening plan, Ijams Nature Center has opened the swimming area at Mead’s Quarry. River Sports Outfitters began offering paddle rentals on the lake Memorial Day weekend.

The swimming area will be open from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon- 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Rentals will close due to inclement weather and will be announced on the RSO Facebook page at @RiverSportsOutfitters.

The Visitor Center restrooms and limited-contact gift shop/concessions purchases continue to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All restrooms will close for short periods at set times each day to allow facilities to be cleaned and sanitized. During those times, the front lobby of the Visitor Center also will be closed.

Navitat is open Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are by appointment only.