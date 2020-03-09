Synchronous fireflies: Key dates for viewing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

ELKMONT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced key dates for this year’s asynchronous firefly viewing.

Synchronous fireflies are one of at least 19 species of fireflies that live in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of only a few species in the world known to synchronize their flash patterns, according to the National Park Service. This insects’ reproductive display occurs for a couple of weeks every year throughout its range (southern Appalachians), and is typically in late May or early June in the Elkmont area of the park.

During the peak firefly display period, the park organizes a shuttle service from Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Elkmont viewing area where a large population of synchronous fireflies occurs, according to the Park Service.

Visitors who wish to view the fireflies must acquire a parking pass for the Sugarlands Visitor Center and ride a shuttle to the viewing area. The number of parking spaces is limited, as is the capacity of the shuttle system. During the 8-day shuttle operating period, the Elkmont area will be closed at night to all but the shuttle system and campers.

Visit the park’s Synchronous Fireflies web page for additional information.

Synchronous firefly viewing important dates

Lottery opens: April 24, 2020

Lottery closes: April 28, 2020

Results announced: May 07, 2020. All lottery applicants will be notified that their application was SUCCESSFUL (and are awarded vehicle parking confirmation ) or UNSUCCESSFUL (and were not awarded vehicle parking confirmation).

Event dates: TBA for 2020 (dates announced on April 22, 2020)

