Taco Bell to beef up dollar menu in 2020

(WKRN/CNN) — Taco Bell has announced their New Year’s resolution a little early this year.

Back in September, the Mexican fast-food chain slimmed-down their menu, dropping some fan favorites in the process.

Now Taco Bell has announced they will be revamping its dollar menu, offering 21 new items in 2020.

The menu includes the return of the Double Stacked Tacos. They will be available in three different flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

The Double Stacked tacos go on sale for $1, and for a limited time, starting December 26th.