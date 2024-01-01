KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2023 was a year of important and unusual news. From rare tornadoes to the third-grade retention law, here’s a look back at the major stories that happened last year.

Chinese Balloons

In February, a national story found local ties when a “Chinese balloon” may have crossed over East Tennessee, based on measurements from the WATE Storm Team and the balloon’s flight path. The balloon was eventually shot down by a U.S. fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina, and Navy Divers recovered debris from the balloon.

As the story developed, more flying “unknown objects” were shot down by U.S. fighter jets until at least four objects were shot from the skies over a span of eight days. A top U.S. general at the Pentagon released that the Department of Defense “did not detect” previous balloons that flew over parts of the United States and its territories, and former U.S. President Donald Trump, along with members of his administration, was left denying that similar balloons had flown over the U.S. during his presidency.

On February 14, Montana Senator Jon Tester was announced as the leader of a Senate investigation into why it took so long for the Defense Department to detect the balloons that floated over the U.S.

Lisa Edwards

The Death of Lisa Edwards brought public scrutiny to the Knoxville Police Department for months.

On February 5, Lisa Edwards, 60, became unresponsive while in police custody and died the following day. Edwards had been taken into custody after refusing to leave Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Knoxville Police later released relevant video that showed Edwards saying she was unable to walk, she was going to pass out, asking for help, and wheezing.

Edwards’ death was investigated by the Knox County District Attorney’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Knoxville Police placed the involved officers on a routine administrative leave while an internal administrative review was conducted.

Ultimately, the medical examiner determined that Edwards’ death was caused by a stroke, and the DA’s office announced that no charges would be brought in the case because the officers’ interactions with Edwards did not cause or contribute to her death. In May, however, the Knoxville Police Department released that it had disciplined three officers in relation to Edwards’ death. While none of the officers were fired, one was demoted and two were suspended without pay for a period of time.

Along with the announcement, KPD Chief Paul Noel also issued a statement, saying in part: “I remain embarrassed and disturbed by what I saw in the video of our interaction with Ms. Edwards, and we as a department should collectively be embarrassed… The way we spoke to and treated Ms. Edwards was completely unacceptable, and exposed that we have a problem as an organization with how we talk to people.”

Fatal Drag Racing Crash on Magnolia Avenue

One of the first major stories of 2023 was a fatal drag racing crash that left one man dead and two children injured. According to police, two vehicles were drag racing on Magnolia Avenue, which led to a collision with a third vehicle.

In addition to the initial crash, the force of the collision sent one of the vehicles more than a block away into the Safe Haven House on Magnolia Avenue where people were staying upstairs. No one inside the house was injured, but a family as well as two others who were staying at the nonprofit were displaced.

The drivers accused of drag racing were initially charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing charges. In June, the case headed to the grand jury, and in August, the drivers were indicted on charges of vehicular homicide.

Uranium Fire at Y-12 in Oak Ridge

On February 22, Y-12 National Security Complex notified the media, city officials, and legislators that emergency response teams were handling an “incident” at a building on Y-12’s campus.

The incident in question was later revealed to be a uranium-involved fire that happened in a one-square-foot space under a vent hood designed for radioactive work. No injuries were reported, and no dangerous materials or contamination were released from the fire.

A month later, Y-12 officials released that the fire was caused by chips of uranium undergoing a “rapid exothermic oxidation” similar to rusting, in which the material gets very hot. This process sparked a fire, that personnel attempted to extinguish, but when the fire was not immediately extinguished, the Y-12 Fire Department was called, the building was evacuated, and an emergency was declared as a precaution.

Sevierville Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s opened their second Tennessee location and the world’s largest convenience store in Sevierville this summer.

Construction on the 74,000 square-foot store started in started in 2022, and the store opened in June 2023. The Sevierville Buc-ee’s location features 120 gas pumps and a 250-foor-long car wash.

Opening day at Buc-ee’s saw thousands of people travelling from far and wide, and the nearly all 74,000 square feet of the store was packed with travelers, tourists, and East Tennesseans. One family who spoke with WATE’s Dominic Webster on opening day said they travelled 36 hours away to be at Buc-ee’s in Sevierville on opening day.

While Buc-ee’s still holds the title of “world’s largest convenience store,” it won’t for long. A new Buc-ee’s location has been announced for Luling Texas, with the convenience store set to be 1,000 square feet larger than the Sevierville Buc-ee’s.

Investigations into Solar Panel Companies

Throughout 2023, WATE’s Don Dare spoke with consumers who were left paying substantial amounts for solar panel systems that were never delivered or did not work.

In January, Dare spoke with a Greenville woman who had spent $91,000 to have Solar Titan USA solar panels installed and had waited months for repairs. In June, a Bean Station woman told Dare she was still being billed by the company for a cancelled solar panel installation.

In February, the Knoxville-based company was put under the federal court’s control after more than 200 complaints were filed with the state between 2020 and 2023. Eventually, a receiver was appointed by the state and assumed temporary oversite of the company and it’s assets. In July, Dare discovered that a Knoxville warehouse was owed nearly $75,000 in rent and repairs, and the next month there was an auction held for the company’s assets. Still, the complicated legal case may take over a year to be resolved.

Solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, also found itself in some hot water. In 2023, Dare also spoke with customers who wanted answers after the company suddenly shut down in nearly two dozen states. In October, a Maryville man purchased a solar panel system from the company, but the company shut down before the job was completed. Another couple in Jefferson County was left paying on a loan after spending $83,000 for solar panels that did not work after the company closed its doors.

In November, the Tennessee Attorney General joined a coalition urging lenders to suspend payments on loans for Pink Energy customers who were still waiting for work to be done.

Safe Haven Baby Box

In 2023, Knoxville became home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box in Tennessee. The box is an extension of the state’s Safe Haven Law and allows parents to surrender unharmed newborn babies anonymously and without the risk of being prosecuted.

The box was installed at Knoxville fire station 17 on Western Avenue in February. Just a few months later, the box was used for the first time, and Knoxville Fire Department reported that the baby boy who was surrendered appeared to be about 30 minutes old.

Third-grade retention law

2023 was the first year that the third-grade retention law, which is based on TCAP scores, was in place. Thousands of students did not meet the proficiency levels required for them to move to fourth grade without intervention, leaving parents critical of Governor Bill Lee, who continued to stand by the law.

In Knox County, 1,600 students scored below the proficiency line on the test. Of those students, Knox County Schools reported that 1,349 would need to participate in an intervention, meaning summer learning camp and/or tutoring, to progress to fourth grade.

Year over year, students in Knox County improved proficiency scores across every subject from 2022 to 2023.

Deputy Tucker Blakely

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tucker Blakely was seriously injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley Area around 11:30 p.m. on October 1. The suspect in the incident, identified as Matthew Logan Rose, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Blakely was taken to UT Medical Center with very serious injuries. He died from his injuries the following night.

Sheriff Tom Spangler initially released that the deputies responding to the call encountered an “armed individual.” Preliminary information from the TBI investigation indicated that shots were fired by both the individual and “at least one of the deputies.”

Blakely was a Powell High School graduate, a U.S. Army Veteran and graduated from the KCSO Regional Training Academy in November 2021. He was survived by his wife and a five-year-old son.

A detail that made the situation even more heartbreaking was that it was Blakely’s final patrol detachment. Spangler shared that he had just been selected to be a K-9 handler and had picked up his dog.

After Blakely’s death, non-profit organizations rallied to help Blakely’s family. One organization, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation shared that it would be paying off Blakely’s mortgage. Blue Line Tennessee and the Tennessee Police Benevolent Foundation also worked to raise funds for the family.

August Tornadoes

Tornadoes in August are extremely rare for East Tennessee, but 2023 saw two tornadoes hit the region during August.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornadoes were the sixth and seventh August tornadoes in the region since recordkeeping began by the National Weather Service. The one that struck Knox County on August 7 was the second EF-2 or greater tornado in the month of August for the area.

The first tornado happened on August 3 in the community of Oral in Roane County. The National Weather Service later confirmed that the tornado was determined to be an EF-1 tornado that had maximum wind speeds of 95 miles per hour. It had a path of less than half a mile and was approximately 200 yards wide.

The second tornado touched down near the intersection of Yarnell Road and North Campbell Station Road Knox County on August 7 and continued east to the intersection of Bob Gray Road and Middlebrook Pike, which is just under four miles away. The tornado was determined to be an EF-2 tornado that had wind speeds of up to 130 miles per hour. The tornado and straight-line winds left behind significant damage to trees and roofs.

The August 7 tornado caused an estimated $3.7 million in damage, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board, and crews removed more than 4,200 tons of green debris after the storm.

Cocaine Bear

While “Cocaine Bear” hit theaters early in 2023, it continued to be a topic of popular interest for online news readers well after the film’s release. The movie is loosely based on a real story from 1985 with Knoxville ties.

On September 11, 1985, a former-narcotics investigator-turned-drug-runner was found dead in a Knoxville driveway with nearly 80 pounds of cocaine by his side after a failed parachuting jump. Later, an unmanned plane was found crashed into a mountain in North Carolina.

Before the pilot jumped from the plane, however, he reportedly tossed at least 75 pounds of cocaine from his plane into the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia. Weeks after the pilot’s body was found, the remains of a black bear were found near a duffle bag and 40 packages of cocaine that had been ripped open and scattered across a hillside.

While the film “Cocaine Bear” plays up the size of the bear and what might have happened if the bear survived, the tales of cocaine bear weren’t quite over. A few months after the movie’s release, a documentary would be made telling the story of the pilot, Andrew Thornton, began streaming on Peacock.