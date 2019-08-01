Tampa man accused of recording woman in Target dressing room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is behind bars after he allegedly recorded a 30-year-old woman in a changing room at a Target store, authorities said.

Tampa police officers arrested 33-year-old Charles Richard Schenck on Wednesday and charged him with video voyeurism under or through clothing.

Police said Schenck used his cell phone to record a woman inside of a dressing room at the Target on West Gandy Boulevard on Friday, July 26.

The woman told police she was trying on clothes when she turned toward the door mirror and noticed a black cell phone with a clear case pointing at her from the bottom of the door.

The woman said she screamed and the suspect pulled the phone away.

Police reviewed surveillance video at the store and were able to identify Schenck as the suspect.

Police said Schenck later admitted to being at the store and using his cell phone to record the woman while she undressed.

Schenck told detectives he felt guilty and immediately deleted the video once he left the store.

“That’s horrible! Don’t you think?!” said Mary, a Target shopper, who didn’t want to give her last name.

Others agreed.

“It’s very indecent of him. It’s a violation of privacy,” shopper Vivian Ferlita said.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes has confirmed Schenck is an area representative for their organization in Tampa. A spokesperson sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“We are deeply saddened by the charges being brought against a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Area Representative in Tampa. All affected by this situation remain in our heartfelt prayers. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes continues to maintain high standards of morality and personal conduct for all FCA employees and volunteers. Due to the investigation and proceedings taking place, we are not able to make further comments.”

A Target spokeswoman sent the following statement:

“At Target, we have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores. As soon as our guest made us aware, we helped her call law enforcement and provided them with video of the suspect. We appreciate the support of the Tampa Police Department and will continue to provide them with whatever we can to support their investigation.”

The suspect remains locked up in the Hillsborough County Jail.