1  of  2
Live Now
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon gives an update city’s response to coronavirus pandemic National digital-only coronavirus video update
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Tampa pastor shuts down church, but not to protect congregation from COVID-19

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The pastor of a Tampa, Fla. church, who held packed services last Sunday and then was arrested, said he is shutting down the church.


TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida pastor who held packed services last Sunday and then was arrested said he is shutting down the church.

“I have to do this to protect the congregation, not from the virus, but from a tyrannical government, because all the charges against me are totally bogus,” Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne said.

Howard-Browne made the announcement Wednesday evening during a livestream, saying he’s afraid if he held services at The River at Tampa Bay Church, they would be raided and deputies would arrest his congregation.

Howard-Browne was arrested after large services were held at his church last weekend despite social distancing guidelines that have been put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says Howard-Browne “repeatedly” violated social distancing orders from the president, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities.

The pastor was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger,” Chronister said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless"

Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak"

TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19"

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home"

Smokies extend park closure through April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies extend park closure through April"

Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined"

278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19"

Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses"

Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order"

UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution"

Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit"

Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice"

State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Students getting meals during crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students getting meals during crisis"

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories