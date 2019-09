MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount Partnership is hosting the 18th annual Taste of Blount this week.

The event includes samples of restaurants from within Blount County and ticket holders can vote on their favorite appetizer, beverage, sandwich, main course, dessert, presentation and overall winner.

The Taste of Blount is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Theater in the Park in Maryville. Tickets are $30 and $15 for students with ID. Children ages 5 and under are free.