Tate’s School of Knoxville hoping for more snow from student-designed machine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at Tate’s School of Knoxville proved their ingenuity and skill in stem by bringing the snow to them.

It was all part of an assignment a science teacher at Tate’s Middle School gave his 8th-grade class and as you’ll hear, it went farther than he ever realized.

“Extremely proud, also proud with learning how to assemble this, Teacher Alex Edwards said, “It’s not just the science behind it, it’s not just the engineering, it’s the practical application, learning these plumbing skills, learning general skills.”

Students actually stayed overnight to transform the 200-foot hillside slide into a winter slide.

They created the snow machine with items found largely at home improvement stores and on campus, such as air compressors and pressure washers.

The machine blows snow up to 20 feet.