Tazewell man arrested on drug charges in SWAT bust

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is behind bars Friday morning after a narcotics search in Tazewell.

Earlier this week the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office obtained the search warrant for a home along North Hills Drive.

During the search, officials found methamphetamine in the room where Jason Michael Hopson was hiding. They also recovered drug paraphernalia and items believed to be used to sell narcotics.

Hopson was taken into custody. He now faces several charges including sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and possession.

We’re told more charges are pending.

