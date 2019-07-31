Tazewell man sentenced to 64 years for rape of a child

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Claiborne County jury sentenced a convicted child rapist to 64 years of prison time on Tuesday.

Bobby Lovin, of Tazewell, will serve his time in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC).

Lovin had been found guilty of two counts of rape of a child back in April.

According to 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, the case was investigated by the New Tazewell Police Department, the Department of Children’s Services and Child Protective Services.

The DA also saying Tuesday the Claiborne County Children’s Center and the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, including its facility dog Lucia, “greatly assisted and were an integral part of the success of the prosecution of the case.”