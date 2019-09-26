Tazewell police issuing citations to drivers for school bus stop sign violations, traffic infractions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tazewell Police Department said Thursday its agency was “still having problems with drivers who disregard school bus stop signs.”
Police saying that on Thursday, semi-tractor trailer and the driver behind him both ran Bus No. 456 stop sign on U.S. Highway 25-E – while the bus was discharging students. Both drivers were cited by police.
No children were harmed.
Tazewell police going on to say that since the start of the 2019 school year through Thursday, Tazewell Police Officers have issued 23 school bus stop sign citations.
Those citations include 28 school zone speeding citations and 1 cell phone use in school zone citation.
Police also reminding drivers in regards to obeying school bus stop signs, drivers must stop both directions unless there is a grass median or a concrete barrier.