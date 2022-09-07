WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified by the TBI as Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, was reportedly asked to step out of the vehicle but refused.

The TBI reports that Gardner was known to have outstanding warrants.

After refusing to step out of the vehicle, Gardner allegedly drove out of the parking lot and led deputies on a pursuit onto Interstate 81 North. The chase eventually entered Washington County, and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper began assisting in the pursuit at one point.

The release states that the chase ended after “Gardner drove into a field at the intersection of 5 Oaks Road and Leesburg Road in Jonesborough.” Gardner then reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

According to the TBI, the THP trooper tried to apprehend Gardner, who was reportedly armed. Gardner allegedly resisted the trooper’s attempts to subdue him.

“At some point during the struggle, for reasons still under investigation, the trooper fired shots, striking Gardner,” the release states. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The TBI reports no officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI is investigating the incident at the request of First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney.