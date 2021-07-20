TBI: 1 in custody, 1 still at large after escape from Fentress County jail

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said early Tuesday that one of the escaped inmates from Fentress County had been captured while the other was still at large.

Authorities say 22-year-old Casey Ridenour was taken into custody Tuesday morning after his escape from the Fentress County jail Monday. Authorities were still searching for 35-year-old Charles Kennedy.

The two inmates had originally escaped near the Highland Manor Winery and had been last seen wearing orange pants and white T-shirts. We’re told they took a correctional officer’s car, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour and stopped at the end of Delk Street in Jamestown before continuing on foot. A command post was set up at Jamestown Airport.

Kennedy is described as 6’4″, 145 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and also possibly wearing glasses.

Ridenour was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was pulled from the Little Emory River in December 2020. Officials say to not approach Kennedy if seen and call 911, the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department at 931-879-8142 or 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately.

