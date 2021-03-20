TBI accuses Johnson City man of being involved in producing child pornography

The TBI released this photo Friday night and said Sean Venning of Johnson City is charged with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. (Source: TBI)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn, (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is accused of being involved in producing child pornography.

Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sean Venning, 42, is charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The TBI said the agency began working on the case this week after getting information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. TBI agents worked with Johnson City Police and Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office detectives to identify Venning as a suspect and determined he was involved in producing child pornography.

The TBI said agents obtained an arrest warrant for Venning Friday night and booked him into the Washington County, Tennessee jail on a $50,000 bond. In a news release, the TBI described the investigation as “active and ongoing.”

No other specifics about the case were made public.