TBI adds man to Most Wanted List after fire set at Middle TN home with woman, children inside

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are searching for a man suspected of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home over the weekend while she and her children were inside.

Police issued an alert for Roosevelt Robinson IV on Monday morning and said he was wanted on a charge of aggravated arson and four counts of attempted criminal homicide in connection with the incident, which was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to officers, the fire damaged the home, but Robinson’s ex-girlfriend and her children were able to make it out unharmed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Robinson to its statewide Most Wanted list Monday night, adding that a reward of up to $2,500 would be offered for information leading to his arrest.

Robinson was last seen driving a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags, investigators said. He was believed to be in the Nashville area.

Police said Robinson should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.