TBI adds man wanted out of Chattanooga to Most Wanted List; may be in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man wanted by the law enforcement agencies who is considered armed and dangerous may be in the Knoxville area.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it is searching for a man wanted out of Chattanooga for criminal homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

JeMichael Powell, 27, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and was added to the TBI Most Wanted List.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Powell is described as a black male, with brown eyes and black hair; stands 6’0″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The TBI also saying information indicates he may be in the Knoxville or Huntsville, Ala. areas.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have information on his whereabouts.