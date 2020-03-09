TBI agent describes finding diapers, toys during search of Boswell’s home on Muddy Creek Road

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Clothing, diapers, and toys were all items described by TBI Special Agent Brian Fraley as items found at a home on Muddy Creek Road during a search Friday night.

Fraley took the stand Monday during a hearing for Megan Boswell, the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Fraley testified in court that when he interviewed Megan Boswell, she made several false statements, which he said cost investigators time during the investigation.

Fraley said a body of a child approximately one year to one-and-a-half years old was found during a search at a home in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road belonging to Megan’s father, brother, and grandmother.

Investigators found clothing matching the description of the clothes Evelyn was last seen in, as well as other child’s clothing, toys, and diapers.

“The clothing, with the prior interview of Ms. Boswell, the clothing described in that interview was the exact clothing that was found on this child,” Special Agent Fraley said.

While testifying in court, Frayley also described finding “various child clothing, diapers, toys, that kind of thing that would belong to the child.”

