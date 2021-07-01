TBI: Armed woman fatally shot by police at Kingsport hotel

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators say an armed woman who was shot by police Thursday morning at a Kingsport hotel has died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as Lisa short, 54.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the West Side Inn in the 1000 block of West Stone Drive by a resident of the inn around 5:20 a.m. The caller reportedly said a woman with a gun was banging on his door.

KPD reports multiple officers responded and found the suspect with a pistol. Officers report she was “presenting a clear and present threat to the Officers and others in close proximity.”

The release states officers gave repeated commands to her to drop the weapon, but she did not do so.

“Officers were left with no choice but to neutralize the threat for their own safety and the safety of others,” the release states in part.

KPD reports one officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect.

Short was transported to a nearby hospital. In an update Thursday afternoon, the TBI confirmed that she died.

According to KPD, no officers or other nearby people were injured.