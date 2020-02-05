TBI arrests Middle TN woman accused of stealing $50k+ of loan payments

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A former finance firm employee is waking up behind bars Wednesday after she was charged in a TBI theft case.

41-year-old Serena Swindle is accused of abusing her position to steal customer loan payments.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Swindle last March. During that investigation, agents discovered she had stolen approximately $51,000 dollars.

Swindle resigned once allegations surfaced.

She has been charged with one count of theft over $10,000 dollars. Swindle is currently being held in the Macon County jail on a $3,500 bond.