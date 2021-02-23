TBI assisting Claiborne Co. Sheriff with investigation of Tazewell man’s death

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said late Monday that its agency was assisting in the case involving a missing man from Tazewell whose body had been found hours earlier along Ferguson Ridge Road.

According to the TBI, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents are working alongside the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Tazewell Police Department in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of 28-year-old Aaron Jeremiah Massengill, whose body was found late Monday afternoon by a resident along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell.

The TBI went on to say that Massengill’s body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Massengill was reported missing on Feb. 16.

At this time, the TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information is available.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Ferguson Ridge Road within the last week is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.