TBI assisting in search for 6-year-old at center of Alabama AMBER Alert who may have been in the area of Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, TENN (WATE) – The TBI is assisting authorities in Alabama as they search for a 6-year-old girl who was abducted earlier on Saturday.

The Centerville Police Department in Alabama issued an AMBER Alert for Miy’ Angel Crutchfield after she was abducted by her non-custodial mother Jasmine Denise Crutchfield.

Miy’ is missing her two front teeth and her hair is half-braided. She is possibly wearing a pink lounge pants and a white shirt. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jasmine is 22-years-old, she has a tattoo on her wrist that has “M K J S” on it.

According to police, the may be traveling in a silver sedan with Ohio license plates.

If anyone has any info, call the Centerville Police Department at 205-926-3129.