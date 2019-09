ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton.

The TBI tweeted saying the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Academy Street in Elizabethton.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Academy Street in Elizabethton. PIO @TBILeslie will provide additional details when possible. pic.twitter.com/q8cms0k1lX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 16, 2019

The Elizabethton Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred in the early morning hours.

The TBI is currently investigating the circumstances. More details are expected from the TBI soon.