TBI: Campbell County man arrested on charges involving a minor

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that a man from Campbell County had been arrested on solicitation and exploitation charges involving a minor.

According to TBI officials, the investigation into Kenneth Ray Powers, 39, began in April 2019 and investigators determined that between March 2019 and April 2019, Powers sent explicit messages to an underage female and attempted to solicit the victim to engage in sexual activity.

In December 2019, a Campbell County grand jury returned indictments charging Powers with one count of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

On Thursday, Powers was arrested in Claiborne County.

At the time of the TBI’s announcement of Powers’ arrest, he was being held in the Claiborne County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

