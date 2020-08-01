TBI captures fugitive accused of setting fire to Smyrna home with woman, children inside

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they captured a wanted fugitive Saturday morning.

TBI agents said Roosevelt Robinson IV set fire to his ex-girlfriends Smyrna house while her children were inside in July. They were able to get out safely.

Smyrna police said Robinson was wanted on a charge of aggravated arson and four counts of attempted criminal homicide. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Robinson to its statewide Most Wanted list.

TBI agents said they captured Robinson in Biloxi, Mississippi early Saturday morning. He remains in custody.