TBI charge Jamestown couple in child abuse case

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A couple in Jamestown are facing child abuse charges after an investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI Agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10 at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that 26-year-old Jeremy Allen Stephens and 19-year-old Keshia Larae Jenkins, the child’s mother, were responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization of the infant girl.

On Wednesday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Stephens with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Jenkins with one count of Aggravated Child Endangerment.

With the assistance of the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, both were arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Fentress County Jail. Stephens is being held on a $200,000 bond. Jenkins is being held on a $100,000 bond.