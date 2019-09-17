TBI charges corrections officers with tampering following inmates death

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two former corrections officers at the Warren County Jail are now behind bars after the TBI found they tampered with records following the death of an inmate there.

TBI agents joined investigators with the 31st District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis’ office in January in investigating an inmate death that had occurred on that date in the Warren County Jail.

During the course of the death investigation, agents developed information that two corrections officers, Zechariah Clark and Steven Mason, did not conduct the required jail walk-through, and jail logs were altered at some point to reflect that the walk-through had been completed. Neither man is still employed at the jail.

The Warren County grand jury returned indictments Sept. 6 charging Clark and Mason each with one count of destruction of and tampering with governmental records. Clark and Mason were arrested Monday and booked into the Warren County Jail.