TBI cold case update: Others may have been involved in 2010 murder of Monroe Co. election commissioner

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in solving a 10-year-old murder cold case.

On July 17, 2010, Monroe County Election Commissioner Jim Miller told his wife he was on his way home but he never made it.

He was last seen leaving the election commission office around noon that day. He was driving a black 2005 Crown Victoria.

Later that night, firefighters responded to a call about a fire off of Sands Road in Monroe County. When they arrived, they found Jim Miller’s burning vehicle. His body was found in the trunk of the car. His death was ruled a homicide.

So far, only one arrest has been made, but TBI officials believe there may be more people involved. They believe the car was likely moved to the Sands Road location where it was found.

Jessica Kennedy was found guilty of facilitation of first-degree murder, among other charges. She is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence.

Jim’s widow, Vickie Miller, has been waiting 10 years for justice.

“I feel like the justice for Jim needs to be served. He was a good man. And he was always helping people. There wasn’t anybody that we wouldn’t help. And it’s just not fair that it hasn’t been solved. It should have been solved,” Miller said.

For now, Vickie waits on the farm she and her husband shared and loved.

“We worked, we pieced it together, we bought parts, this was going to be his retirement. That’s what he wanted to do,” Miller said.

TBI officials say all tips and information are needed and accepted, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem.

If you have any information about this case, the TBI asks that you leave a tip by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email tips to tipstotbi@tn.gov