TBI confirms suspect in Greeneville PD officer-involved shooting has died

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Wednesday that the suspect in a Greeneville police officer-involved shooting has died.

Hollis Lewis, 51, was shot by Greeneville police officers after they responded to a reported disturbance at Crestview Apartments just 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officers made contact with a Lewis who was trying to gain entry into the apartment of his former girlfriend by “firing shots at the door”, according to a TBI release.

The GPD officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply. The situation escalated resulting in two officers firing shots, striking the man.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

The TBI investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.